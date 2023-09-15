People in the News at DNAnexus, GeneDx, Genedrive, DermTech, BC Platforms, MolGen, LetsGetChecked

DNAnexus: Thomas Laur, Richard Daly

DNAnexus has named Thomas Laur as CEO and a member of the board of directors. He succeeds Richard Daly, who had led the genomic analysis software firm since 2013. Daly remains on the board and will continue to serve as an active advisor, the company said. Laur has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare software and technology services, most recently as executive VP and president of the technology-enabled services division at Change Healthcare, which merged with UnitedHealth Group's Optum a year ago. Previously, he was president of SAP's healthcare division.

GeneDx: Melanie Duquette, Jennifer Brendel

GeneDx has named Melanie Duquette as chief growth officer and promoted Jennifer Brendel to chief of corporate affairs. Duquette comes to GeneDx from Invitae, where she served as head of US sales. Brendel had been chief commercial officer at GeneDx. Both will report directly to CEO and President Katherine Stueland.

Genedrive: James Cheek, Gino Miele, David Budd

James Cheek has been appointed as CEO of UK-based molecular diagnostics firm Genedrive. He is succeeding David Budd, who stepped down as CEO. Cheek previously held positions at Cepheid, Beckman Coulter, and Roche Diagnostics.

In addition, CSO Gino Miele has been appointed as executive director of Genedrive. He was previously R&D director of Genedrive and the company's predecessor Epistem. Prior to that, he held associate director positions in personalized medicine at Wyeth and at Pfizer.

DermTech: Mark Aguillard

DermTech has appointed Mark Aguillard its chief commercial officer, effective Sept. 19. He has more than 20 years of experience in developing and commercializing novel molecular diagnostics and was previously CCO of Epi Sciences. Before that he held commercial leadership roles at Myriad Genetics, Binx health, OmniSeq, and Eli Lilly.

BC Platforms: Mikaela Bruhammar

BC Platforms has hired Mikaela Bruhammar as its first chief operating officer for markets, with the primary responsibility for expanding the company's presence in the US. Bruhammar, who will be based in Switzerland, had served on the company's board of directors since 2021. She joins BC Platforms as a full-time employee from IQvia, where she most recently served as VP for real-world networks and partnerships in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. Earlier, Bruhammar headed the respiratory, inflammation, and autoimmune disease business unit for AstraZeneca.

MolGen: Hayden Jeffreys

Hayden Jeffreys has been appointed as global VP of sales and marketing at Dutch research tools company MolGen. Most recently, he was chief operating officer and president at Yourgene Health, which was recently acquired by Novacyt. Previously, he was CEO of Erba Diagnostics and VP of corporate development at Erba Mannheim.

LetsGetChecked: Kristen Lalowski

LetsGetChecked has appointed Kristen Lalowski as executive VP of product. Lalowski will spearhead LetsGetChecked's product management and strategy as the firm expands its B2B offering and product suite. She most recently served as chief product officer of Summit Health/CityMD and was previously an emergency department staff nurse and nurse manager.

