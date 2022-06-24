People in the News at Congenica, Proof Diagnostics, Burning Rock Biotech, More

Congenica: Robert Denison

Robert Denison has been appointed as CEO of genome analysis firm Congenica. He will also join the company’s board of directors. Since 2019, Denison has served as Congenica’s chief information officer.

Proof Diagnostics: Adam Henry

Proof Diagnostics has appointed Adam Henry as senior VP of corporate development. He has more than 25 years of experience in the diagnostics space and was previously head of corporate strategy and business development at Roche subsidiary GenMark Diagnostics. Before that, he was at Siemens Healthineers focusing on internal management consulting for the firm's diagnostics division. Henry also worked at Hologic and Gen-Probe, now part of Hologic, in senior management roles.

Burning Rock Biotech: Jing Rong, Licen Xu

Jing Rong has resigned from the board of directors of Burning Rock Biotech, and Licen Xu has been appointed as a new independent director. Xu has over 15 years of experience in the commercialization of biomedical products. She is the chief commercial officer of FlashDx, a molecular diagnostics point-of-care company, and an independent board member of synthetic DNA firm Ribbon Biolab. Xu also served as VP of strategic product management and lifecycle management at Roche Diagnostics and as VP of strategic marketing and product management at Illumina. She holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Zurich and an M.S. in biophysics from Tsinghua University.

