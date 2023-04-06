People in the News at CellMax Life, Jackson Lab, BC Platforms, GeneDx

CellMax Life: Stanley Lapidus, Ronnie Andrews

Molecular diagnostics company CellMax Life has appointed Stan Lapidus and Ron Andrews to its advisory board. Lapidus was the founding CEO of Cytyc, which was later acquired by Hologic, and of Exact Sciences. Andrews used to be CEO of Clarient, later acquired by GE Healthcare, and of Oncocyte. He also held leadership positions at Thermo Fisher/Life Technologies, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, and GE Healthcare.

Jackson Laboratory: Mitchell Kennedy

Mitch Kennedy will join the Jackson Laboratory (Jax) as executive VP and as president of Jax Mice, Clinical, and Research Services (JMCRS), effective April 10. Until 2022, he was division president for single-use technologies at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Prior to that, he served as division president for chromatography and mass spectrometry, general manager and VP of the life sciences business within that unit, and general manager and VP of the molecular biology business at Thermo Fisher. Earlier, he held various general management roles at Affymetrix, and prior to that worked in various positions at Applied Biosystems, PerkinElmer, Amersham, and Bio-Rad. Kennedy holds a B.A. in marine biology and zoology from the University of California, Berkeley.

BC Platforms: Carolin Bender

BC Platforms has hired Carolin Bender as chief medical officer. In this newly created role, Bender will oversee operational work related to data gathering and data network development for the Swiss bioinformatics firm. Bender, a Germany-based physician, previously led medical affairs teams in dermatology, immunology, oncology, and mental health for Boehringer Ingelheim.

GeneDx: Devin Schaffer

GeneDx has named Devin Schaffer general counsel, effective April 24. Schaffer will oversee all legal, compliance, and regulatory activities for the company, formerly known as Sema4. He will report directly to CEO Katherine Stueland. Schaffer previously was VP and associate general counsel for Cardinal Health.

