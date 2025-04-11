People in the News at CellBio, Freenome, T2 Biosystems, Myriad Genetics

CellBio: Charles Miller

CellBio, a Palo Alto, California-based provider of biomedical research tools and services, has appointed Charles Miller as CEO. Miller has more than 15 years of leadership experience in drug discovery and diagnostics, including at organizations such as the Jackson Laboratory and Elephas Biosciences. He holds a B.S. and Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University and an MBA from Yale University.

Freenome: Aaron Elliott

Cancer early detection company Freenome has appointed Aaron Elliott as CEO. Elliott most recently served as CEO and president of Realm IDx, overseeing its subsidiaries Ambry Genetics, Invicro, and Konica Minolta Realm-Japan. He was also CEO of Ambry Genetics from 2016 to 2021 and led the $1 billion acquisition of Ambry by Konica Minolta in 2017 (Ambry was subsequently acquired by Tempus AI in February 2025). He joined Ambry in 2008 as an R&D scientist and later became its CSO. Elliot did his Ph.D. training in genetics at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Thomas Jefferson University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and he holds a B.S. in biology from Franklin & Marshall College.

T2 Biosystems: John Sperzel, Robin Toft, Michael Gibbs, More

John Sperzel, Robin Toft, John Cumming, David Elsbree, Seymour Liebman, and Laura Adams have resigned from the board of directors of T2 Biosystems, following the firm's recent demise. Michael Gibbs, Sperzel, and John Sprague also resigned from their executive positions with the company and terminated their consulting agreements with the firm. Sperzel previously served as CEO and president of T2 Biosystems, while Gibbs served as senior VP, general counsel, and corporate secretary. Sprague was the company's CFO and corporate treasurer.

T2 has appointed Craig Jalbert as CEO, president, corporate treasurer, corporate secretary, and as a class I director. He will also serve as the company's principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer. Jalbert is a principal of Massachusetts-based accounting firm Verdolino and Lowey and focuses on distressed businesses, serving as officer and director for companies in their wind-down phases.

Myriad Genetics: Brian Donnelly

Myriad Genetics has appointed Brian Donnelly as its new chief commercial officer, effective May 1. Donnelly previously held senior commercial and general management roles at Ancestry, Amazon, and Illumina.

