People in the News at Caris Life Sciences, Quest Diagnostics, LetsGetChecked

Caris Life Sciences: George Sledge

Caris Life Sciences has appointed George Sledge as its executive VP and chief medical officer. He will oversee the firm's medical affairs, research, and medical education, including the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance and the company's team of medical science liaisons. Prior to joining Caris, Sledge was professor of medicine in the oncology division at Stanford University School of Medicine. He was most recently codirector of the Stanford Cancer Institute's cancer therapeutics program and served as chief of the division of oncology from 2013 to 2020. He has also held various other positions, including chair of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group's Breast Cancer Committee, member of the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncology Drug Advisory Committee, member of the Integration Panel within the Department of Defense's Breast Cancer Research Program, and member of the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Trials Advisory Board. He is the past president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Quest Diagnostics: Mark Gardner

Quest Diagnostics has appointed Mark Gardner as senior VP of molecular genomics and oncology, a new position within the company. Gardner was previously executive partner, senior VP, and general manager of European commercial operations and biosurgery products at private equity operating firm Corza Medical.

LetsGetChecked: Kathleen Lynch

LetsGetChecked has appointed Kathleen Lynch as senior VP of global government affairs, a newly created role. She has more than 20 years of experience in government affairs and was most recently head of global government affairs and corporate communications at Pacific Biosciences. She previously was at Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Life Technologies.

