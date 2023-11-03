People in the News at CareDx, Myriad Genetics, Danaher, 23andMe, Syantra, More

CareDx: Reginald Seeto

CareDx announced Reginald Seeto will step down as CEO and president and resign as director of the board effective Nov. 1. He will transition to the role of senior advisor to the chairperson. CareDx will establish an Office of the CEO consisting of board chairperson Michael Goldberg, CFO Abhishek Jain, and President of Patient and Testing Services Alexander Johnson. The board of directors has begun searching for a permanent CEO and is considering both internal and external candidates.

Myriad Genetics: Sam Raha

Myriad Genetics said that Sam Raha will be joining the company as the firm's chief operating officer, effective Dec. 11, where he will be responsible for the company's laboratory operations, customer service initiatives, and product development work. Raha will join Myriad from Agilent Technologies, where he was president of the firm's Diagnostics and Genomics Group. Agilent said that Raha's resignation is effective Dec. 8. Prior to Agilent, Raha was VP of global marketing at Illumina. He holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and has an undergraduate degree in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Danaher: Christopher Riley

Danaher has appointed Christopher Riley to take over as executive VP of biotechnology, effective Jan. 1, 2024. He is currently VP and group executive of Danaher's Life Sciences business, responsible for genomic medicines, and previously was VP and group executive for the firm's Diagnostics business. He has held various roles across multiple Danaher subsidiaries, including Beckman Coulter. Riley previously worked as a manager for the Boston Consulting Group.

23andMe: Paul Johnson

Paul Johnson has resigned from his post as VP of Europe at 23andMe, effective Nov. 1. The company did not provide any reasons for his resignation. He joined 23andMe in 2021 in connection with the acquisition of telemedicine company Lemonaid Health, which he cofounded and where he was CEO.

Syantra: Rob Lozuk

Calgary, Alberta-based liquid biopsy company Syantra has appointed Rob Lozuk as CEO. Lozuk was previously chief business officer at Cardea Bio, which was acquired by Paragraf in 2023. He has also served as president of Specific Diagnostics, which was acquired by BioMérieux in 2022. Lozuk has also previously held leadership positions at Sequenom and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Lozuk will take the reins at Syantra as it prepares to commercialize its CE-marked Syantra DX Breast Cancer test in the US.

Tataa Biocenter: Binodh DeSilva, Kaia Sartori, Lydia Michaut, Matthias Machacek, Zain Kassam

Tataa Biocenter, a contract research organization based in Sweden that provides molecular analysis services, has formed a scientific advisory board. The inaugural members of the SAB are Binodh DeSilva, Kaia Sartori, Lydia Michaut, Matthias Machacek, and Zain Kassam.

DeSilva has held leadership roles at Ultragenyx, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Amgen. She has a PhD in bioanalytical chemistry. Sartori has served as VP of bioanalysis and biomarkers at Amador Bioscience, director of integrated bioanalysis at AstraZeneca, and group leader at PPD. She holds a PhD in medicinal chemistry. Michaut is currently director of scientific governance at Novartis. She holds a PhD in molecular biology and innate immunity. Machacek is the founder and managing director of Lyo-X, a consulting firm based in Switzerland. Prior to that, he led the medicinal engineering group at Novartis. He holds a PhD in fluid dynamics. Kassam is the cofounder and former chief medical officer of Finch Therapeutics and OpenBiome. He holds an MPH in quantitative methods from Harvard University and an MD from Western University.

Enzo Biochem: Steven Pully

Steven Pully has been appointed to the board of directors of Enzo Biochem, effective Oct. 26. He will chair the board and the audit committee. Pully is a partner at investment banking firm Speyside Partners, which he cofounded in 2017. Previously, he was general counsel and a partner at investment firm Carlson Capital, managing director of the investment banking division of Bank of America, and senior managing director of the investment banking department of Bear Stearns. He is an attorney, a certified public accountant, and a chartered financial analyst.

Epigenomics: Jens Ravens

Jens Ravens, executive board member of Epigenomics, will be leaving the board effective April 30, 2024 as the company is transferring almost all of its assets to New Day Diagnostics. The firm's supervisory board will appoint a new executive board member in due course and will decide on the further composition of the board.

