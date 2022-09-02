People in the News at CareDx, Element Biosciences, Olink, More

CareDx: Sasha King

Sasha King announced her intent to resign as chief marketing officer of CareDx, effective as of the end of the day on Sept. 16, in order to pursue another career opportunity. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission stated that King's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with CareDx and that she will continue to provide consulting services for the company for "a period of time following her resignation."

Element Biosciences: Shelly Peariso

Element Biosciences announced the addition of Shelly Peariso as VP of sales.

Peariso comes to the firm from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led the Americas commercial organization in the clinical next-generation sequencing division. She brings more than 20 years of experience, having started selling capillary electrophoresis sequencers at Applied Biosystems in 2005. She holds a master's degree in biomedical chemistry from Thomas Jefferson University.

Olink: Carl Raimond, Anna Marsell, Fredrik Netzel

Olink announced that Carl Raimond, the company's current chief commercial officer, will be appointed president effective upon the hiring of a new CCO, which is expected by the end of the year.

Additionally, Anna Marsell will become chief operating officer effective Dec. 1. Marsell is currently general manager/head of Nordic at Galderma.

Fredrik Netzel, Olink's current COO, will be appointed VP of operations.

