Logo

People in the News at CareDx, Element Biosciences, Olink, More

Sep 02, 2022 | staff reporter

CareDx: Sasha King

Sasha King announced her intent to resign as chief marketing officer of CareDx, effective as of the end of the day on Sept. 16, in order to pursue another career opportunity. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission stated that King's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with CareDx and that she will continue to provide consulting services for the company for "a period of time following her resignation."

Element Biosciences: Shelly Peariso

Element Biosciences announced the addition of Shelly Peariso as VP of sales.

Peariso comes to the firm from Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led the Americas commercial organization in the clinical next-generation sequencing division. She brings more than 20 years of experience, having started selling capillary electrophoresis sequencers at Applied Biosystems in 2005. She holds a master's degree in biomedical chemistry from Thomas Jefferson University.

Olink: Carl Raimond, Anna Marsell, Fredrik Netzel

Olink announced that Carl Raimond, the company's current chief commercial officer, will be appointed president effective upon the hiring of a new CCO, which is expected by the end of the year.

Additionally, Anna Marsell will become chief operating officer effective Dec. 1. Marsell is currently general manager/head of Nordic at Galderma.

Fredrik Netzel, Olink's current COO, will be appointed VP of operations.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.

Filed under

Business News
Element Biosciences
Olink
CareDx
Breaking News
The Scan

Sequencing Study Uncovers Mechanistic Details of Environmental Enteropathy

Sequencing intestinal samples from individuals with environmental enteropathy helped scientists from MIT and the University of Zambia to uncover new details about the mechanisms involved in the condition.

New Classes of Insertion Events Driving Human Antibody Diversity Discovered

A team led by scientists from the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine has identified different classes of genomic insertion events that contribute to human antibody diversity.

New Study Reveals Molecular Underpinnings of Prostate Cancer in Patients of African Descent

In Nature, a team led by University of Sydney researchers presents a new whole-genome prostate cancer genome resource for sub-Saharan Africa.

High-Coverage WGS of Expanded 1,000 Genomes Project Cohort

A Cell paper lays out the high-coverage whole-genome sequencing and analysis of the original 1kGP cohort, along with additional samples that complete hundreds of complete trios.