People in the News at CareDx, Cue Health, Rarecells, More

CareDx appointed Abhishek Jain as CFO effective Sept. 7. Jain has served as the company’s interim CFO since May, and had previously served as VP and corporate controller. Prior to joining the company, Jain served in a number of finance positions and customer-facing roles at Agilent Technologies.

CareDx also appointed Abraham Ronai as its chief administrative and legal officer and secretary. Ronai previously served as the company's general counsel. Prior to joining CareDx, Ronai held various leadership roles, including global general counsel at Getinge, a global medical technology company. Prior to that, Ronai worked at two Manhattan law firms and medical device company Datascope, and as a professor for patent litigation at Concord Law School.

In addition, Alexander Johnson transitioned to the role of president of patient and testing services from his previous role as chief business officer and head of testing services. Johnson will remain an executive officer at CareDx.

Cue Health: David Tsay

Cue Health has appointed David Tsay as its chief medical officer. Tsay most recently worked at Apple, leading an Apple Health clinical team developing new healthcare products. He previously served as associate chief transformation officer at New York-Presbyterian and was an associate chief innovation officer at the New York-Presbyterian Innovation Center. Tsay was also a founding team member for NYP OnDemand, a suite of digital health services. He is an assistant professor of cardiology at Columbia University Medical Center.

Rarecells: Neil Gunn

Rarecells has appointed Neil Gunn as an independent board director. Gunn has management experience in both large and small company settings, including within the liquid biopsy and broader genomics markets. He was previously CEO of IDbyDNA, a metagenomics company recently acquired by Illumina. Prior to that he worked in various roles at Roche.

