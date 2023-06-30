People in the News at BioMérieux, City of Hope, Ultima Genomics, NeoGenomics, Burning Rock, More

BioMérieux: Jennifer Zinn

BioMérieux has appointed Jennifer Zinn as executive VP of clinical operations, effective Aug. 1. Zinn succeeds Pierre Boulud, who was recently appointed BioMérieux's CEO.

Zinn joined BioMérieux in October as general manager and head of clinical operations for North America and led the effort to prepare the US launch of the BioFire SpotFire, BioMérieux’s multiplex PCR system designed for decentralized point-of-care clinical settings. Previously, Zinn served as executive VP and head of diagnostics for North America at Siemens Healthineers, led commercial operations for North America at Roche Diagnostics, and worked in commercial operations at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

City of Hope: David Craig

David Craig has been appointed as founding chair of the Department of Integrative Translational Sciences in the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope, effective June 30. He will also be deputy director of translational sciences at the Beckman Research Institute and associate director of data science for City of Hope's comprehensive cancer center. Craig joins City of Hope from the University of Southern California, where he was codirector of the Institute of Translational Genomics and vice chair of the Department of Translational Genomics at the Keck School of Medicine. He was also director of Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Molecular Genomics Core. Prior to that, he was deputy director of bioinformatics at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), which is part of City of Hope; director of TGen's neurogenomics division; and cofounder of a genomics laboratory. He holds a PhD from the University of Washington, where he focused on bioengineering.

Ultima Genomics: Mirna Jarosz and Shlomey Derhi

Ultima Genomics has appointed Mirna Jarosz as head of product strategy. Prior to joining Ultima, Jarosz served as general manager for the NGS business at Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). Jarosz earned a PhD in physical chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BS in chemistry from the University of Washington. The firm also appointed Shlomey Derhi as head of architecture and integration. Derhi has an MS in systems engineering and a BS in electrical and electronics engineering from Tel Aviv University.

NeoGenomics: Elizabeth Floegel, Neil Gunn, Tony Zook

NeoGenomics has appointed Elizabeth Floegel, Neil Gunn, and Tony Zook to its board of directors. Floegel, chief information and digital officer of Numotion, will join the board's audit and finance as well as its compliance committee. Gunn, former CEO of IDbyDNA, will be a member of the culture and compensation and of the nominating and corporate governance committee. Zook, former CEO of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals, will serve on the audit and finance and the culture and compensation committee.

Prior to Numotion, Floegel was the global VP of business technology at Allergan (now part of Abbvie). Earlier roles included heading commercial and digital technology for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and serving as global VP of commercial technology for Baxter Healthcare. Before joining IDbyDNA, Gunn was president of Roche Sequencing Solutions and head of global business for Roche Molecular Diagnostics His earlier roles include VP of commercial operations for CaridianBCT and VP of commercial operations - Americas for Novartis Diagnostics. Prior to serving as CEO of Innocoll Pharmaceuticals, Zook was executive VP of commercial operations at AstraZeneca after having held various other positions in the company, including CEO of North America and VP of sales.

Burning Rock: Shaokun Chuai, Zhihong Zhang

Shaokun Chuai has resigned from the board of directors and as CSO of Burning Rock, effective June 30. Zhihong Zhang, the firm’s chief technology officer, will join the board while Chuai will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company.

GenDx: Wietse Mulder, Maarten Penning

Wietse Mulder is stepping down as CEO of GenDx, effective July 1. Maarten Penning will lead the company as the Utrecht, Netherlands-based company's general manager and executive director of its board. Mulder will continue to support GenDx as ambassador for an undefined amount of time, mostly in marketing and communications, while representing the company at international conferences. Penning has been with GenDx for 13 years, including as chief technology officer and deputy CEO.

Nomic Bio: Byron Hewitt

Byron Hewitt has joined the board of directors of protein profiling company Nomic Bio. Most recently, he was CEO and cofounder of Brava Diagnostics. Before that, he was CEO of SomaLogic and chairman and CEO of BioBehavioral Diagnostics. He was also CEO of Immunicon and held senior roles at Qiagen, Bayer Diagnostics, and Chiron Diagnostics.

Helmholtz Center for Infection Research: Josef Penninger, Dirk Heinz

Josef Penninger has been appointed as scientific director of the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig, Germany, taking over from Dirk Heinz. In addition, he has been appointed as professor for precision medicine at the Medical University of Vienna. Penninger joins HZI from the University of British Columbia, where he led the Life Science Institute. He holds an MD from the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria.

Genomenon: Arslan Berbic

As part of the acquisition of Boston Genetics by Genomenon, Arslan Berbic is joining Genomenon as VP of business development, services platform. He is the cofounder and CEO of Boston Genetics.

Intus Biosciences: Daniel Fasulo

As part of the acquisition of Pattern Genomics by Intus Biosciences, Daniel Fasulo is joining Intus Bio as head of IT and bioinformatics. He is the founder and president of Pattern Genomics.

Deepcell: Bruce Wu, Dan Douglas

Bruce Wu has been appointed as chief legal officer and Dan Douglas as VP of finance at single-cell analysis firm Deepcell. Wu previously held senior legal executive roles at General Inception, Sestina Bio, and Nutcracker Therapeutics. Before that, he held intellectual property-focused roles at Illumina and HP, and he was an IP attorney at Foley & Lardner and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. He holds a JD from Georgetown University, as well as MS and PhD degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a BASc in engineering from the University of Toronto. Douglas previously held finance leadership roles at Slingshot Biosciences and Guardant Health, as well as financial analysis roles at HotChalk, CenturyLink, and the General Services Administration. He has an MBA from the University of Denver and a BA from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.