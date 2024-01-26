People in the News at BioMérieux, Cardio Diagnostics, Epigenomics, Foxo Technologies

BioMérieux: Charles Cooper, Céline Roger-Dalbert, Mark Miller, François Lacoste

BioMérieux has appointed Charles Cooper as executive VP and chief medical officer, replacing Mark Miller effective Jan. 2, and Céline Roger-Dalbert as executive VP of research and development, replacing François Lacoste effective March 1. Miller and Lacoste are both retiring.

Cooper previously served as CMO at Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics. He has also held positions at Becton Dickinson and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Roger-Dalbert previously held roles in R&D microbiology at BioMérieux and rejoined the company in 2022, serving as senior VP of research and development for clinical and regulatory affairs. In the interim, she served as Becton Dickinson's VP of R&D and program management in molecular, microbiology, and point-of-care diagnostics in Canada and the US.

Cardio Diagnostics: Vimal Ramjee

Cardio Diagnostics announced that it has appointed Vimal Ramjee as a strategic adviser. Ramjee is the national co-chair of cardiology and innovation and national adviser for structural heart governance at the health system CommonSpirit Health Enterprise and is a member of the American Heart Association's board of directors. He is also the medical and scientific lead at metabolic health company Veri.

Epigenomics: Heikki Lanckriet

Heikki Lanckriet has resigned from the supervisory board of Berlin, Germany-based Epigenomics, effective Feb. 22. The board will seek to find a successor, who will be appointed by court order in accordance with statutory provisions.

Foxo Technologies: Francis Colt deWolf

Foxo Technologies, a company using AI to identify epigenetics biomarkers of human health and aging, has appointed Francis Colt deWolf to its board of directors. DeWolf is currently president of Colt Capital, which he founded. Prior to this, he was a senior VP at Oppenheimer and Company. He has also served as VP at Prudential Securities and a bond broker for Tucker Anthony. He holds a business degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.