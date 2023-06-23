People in the News at Biocept, Arcensus, TATAA Biocenter, Quantum-Si, LetsGetChecked, More

Biocept: Antonino Morales, Robert Walsh, Samuel Riccitelli

Biocept has named Antonino Morales as president and CEO. He has been the San Diego-based company's interim CFO since February 2022 and a director since July 2021. Samuel Riccitelli, Biocept's interim president and CEO and a director of the firm, has resigned. The company also said that Controller Robert Walsh has been promoted to VP and will serve as principal accounting officer. He will continue as Biocept's controller.

Arcensus: Shivendra Kishore

GenomeWeb has learned that clinical genetic testing startup Arcensus has hired Shivendra Kishore as CEO, replacing founding CEO Arndt Rolfs. Kishore, who started in February, came to the German company from Mimamsia, a genetic data analysis and interpretation startup that he founded and served as managing director of. Kishore previously was an executive at Centogene, a company Rolfs also founded and led.

TATAA Biocenter: Mathias Hallin, Kennet Mattsson, Kristofer Hellberg

Gothenburg, Sweden-based molecular biology research services organization TATAA Biocenter has appointed Mathias Hallin as CEO, Kennet Mattsson as senior VP of commercial operations, and Kristofer Hellberg as senior VP of laboratory services.

Hallin has been head of finance for TATAA Biocenter since November 2022. Before that, he was finance director for the Nordic and Baltic regions at the Van Ameyde Group. Mattsson previously served as head of sales and business development and business development manager at TATAA Biocenter. Earlier, he was district sales manager for the UK and Nordics at HTG Molecular Diagnostics. Hellberg has served as product manager for services at TATAA Biocenter since May 2022. Prior to that he was country manager for the Nordics with Eurofins Genomics.

Quantum-Si: Johan Denecke

Quantum-Si has appointed Johan Denecke as senior VP of operations. Denecke was previously SVP of operations at Atomica. Prior to that he was VP of manufacturing engineering at Illumina and VP of quality assurance at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

LetsGetChecked: Avni Santani

LetsGetChecked has appointed Avni Santani as chief genomics officer. She was previously chief medical officer at Veritas Genomics, which LetsGetChecked acquired last year. Before that, Santani was director of clinical laboratories and strategic initiatives at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and an associate professor of pathology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Twist Bioscience: Chet Gandhi

Twist Bioscience said it has appointed Chet Gandhi as chief information officer. Gandhi comes to Twist from DynPro, where he was chief digital officer. Before that, he was CIO at Wineshipping. He also has experience as a technology executive at Intapp and Magento Commerce, an eBay spinoff. He holds a master's degree in engineering from the University of British Columbia.

