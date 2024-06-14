People in the News at Biocartis, Ultima Genomics, Genialis, Oxford Nanopore

Biocartis: Gina Wallar, Judith Vacchino

Molecular diagnostics firm Biocartis has appointed Gina Wallar as chief business officer and Judith Vacchino as VP of global marketing.

Wallar previously served as chief commercial officer at Flagship Biosciences. Prior to that, she was senior VP and general manager at Fulgent Genetics. She has also previously served as president of the pharma services division at NeoGenomics. Wallar holds a master's degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from Boston University and a Ph.D. in cancer epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Vacchino was previously senior director of product marketing at Grail. She also previously spent nearly 15 years at Genomic Health, where she helped drive the adoption of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score. After Genomic Health was acquired by Exact Sciences in 2019, Vacchino was appointed as senior director of HCP marketing for oncology and urology products at Exact. She holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Rutgers University and a PhD in biophysical chemistry from Stanford University.

Ultima Genomics: Diane Lince

Ultima Genomics has hired Diane Lince as VP of global marketing. Prior to joining Ultima, Diane was VP of global marketing at NanoString Technologies and head of marketing at Element Biosciences. She also oversaw Illumina's benchtop NGS portfolio and was director of regional marketing for the Americas. She holds a doctorate in chemistry and biochemistry from Arizona State University and a BA in biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin.

Genialis: Krista McKerracher

RNA biomarker company Genialis has appointed Krista McKerracher as chairperson of the board of directors. McKerracher has held senior commercial and R&D leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Novartis Oncology. She has also worked for CRISPR Therapeutics, where she led the team that brought HbF edited stem cells for hemoglobinopathies to the clinic. She graduated from the University of Waterloo with a B.Sc. in applied health sciences, and holds an MBA from York University.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies: Wendy Mira Becker, Timothy Cowper, and James Peter Willcocks

Oxford Nanopore said in a regulatory filing this week that, as previously reported, Timothy Cowper, James (Spike) Peter Willcocks, and Wendy Mira Becker have stepped down from its board of directors.

