People in the News at Biocartis, Angle, Nucleix, Almaden Genomics, SomaLogic, More

Biocartis: Jean-Marc Roelandt

Jean-Marc Roelandt has resigned as Biocartis' CFO for personal reasons. No successor has been named. The Belgian molecular diagnostics firm said the process to find a new CFO has begun, and Roelandt will stay with Biocartis until Aug. 4 to ensure a smooth transition.

Angle: Brett Swansiger, Karen Miller

Liquid biopsy company Angle has appointed Brett Swansiger as chief commercial officer (CCO) and Karen Miller as CSO. Swansiger most recently was CCO at DxTerity Diagnostics. He has also held senior commercial positions at Prometheus Laboratories, Agendia, and MDxHealth. He began his life sciences career at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Miller has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and most recently served as CSO at Ixaka. She has also previously held senior executive positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, and Adaptimmune.

Nucleix: Michael Vicari

Nucleix, a Rehovot, Israel-based liquid biopsy company, has appointed Michael Vicari as chief commercial officer to lead commercialization efforts for the firm's Lung EpiCheck blood test for early lung cancer. Vicari joins Nucleix from Grail, where his team launched the Galleri multi-cancer early detection assay. Prior to Grail, Vicari held senior level commercial positions at Inivata, OncoCyte, Sequenom, Monogram Biosciences, and Genentech.

Almaden Genomics: Ellen Gordon

Almaden Genomics has named Ellen Gordon VP and head of business development. As such, she will lead the fledgling bioinformatics firm's efforts to partner with genomic R&D companies and laboratories on target and biomarker discovery. A veteran of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, Gordon previously was VP of global accounts at BrightInsight, maker of a software platform for digital health apps in regulated environments. She also briefly served as digital ventures lead at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

SomaLogic: Eliot Lurier, Shaun Blakeman

SomaLogic announced that Eliot Lurier is joining the company as interim CFO while the firm conducts a search for a permanent CFO. Previous CFO Shaun Blakeman left the company June 5. Lurier brings 35 years of experience in life science industry finance. He is a certified public accountant.

PredxBio: Brad Spitz

Brad Spitz has been appointed as chief commercial officer of PredxBio. Prior to joining the Pittsburgh-based spatial biology software company, he spent 19 years at Johnson & Johnson, where he held various roles at Ethicon, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Veridex, and Janssen Diagnostics. He also held VP of sales positions at Angle, Orbis Biosciences, and Congenica. Spitz holds an MBA from Elon University and a bachelor's degree in economics and communications from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Prenetics: Joel Neoh

Joel Neoh has joined Prenetics as chief consumer officer and managing director for CircleDNA. Most recently, he founded Fave, a Southeast Asian fintech platform that was acquired by Pine Labs. Previously, he founded GroupsMore, which was acquired by Groupon, where he headed the Asia Pacific business. Earlier, he cofounded Says.com, a digital news platform in Malaysia.

