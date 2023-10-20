People in the News at Bio-Techne, Invitae, Bio-Rad, Pacific Biosciences, Becton Dickinson, More

Bio-Techne: Kim Kelderman, Chuck Kummeth

Bio-Techne's board has appointed Kim Kelderman as president and CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024. He will replace Chuck Kummeth who is retiring after a decade as president, CEO, and board director. Kummeth will be a senior advisor to Kelderman from Feb. 1, 2024 until July 1, 2024 when he will retire.

Before becoming CEO, Kelderman will become Bio-Techne's COO, effective Nov. 1. He will join the firm's board upon assuming the CEO position. Kelderman has been president of Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics segment since joining the firm in 2018. Before that, he was at Thermo Fisher Scientific where he led its Genetic Sciences division. He also was senior segment leader at Becton Dickinson. Kelderman currently is on the board of StatLab Medical Products, a developer and manufacturer of diagnostic supplies and equipment for the anatomic pathology market.

Invitae: David Sholehvar

Invitae has appointed David Sholehvar as chief operating officer, effective Nov. 13. Sholehvar previously served as president of the clinical services division at NeoGenomics and as CEO of Dynex Technologies. He has also held leadership roles at Quest Diagnostics, including as general manager of infectious disease and immunology from 2013 to 2014. He also served as VP for the Americas and EMEA at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and as general manager of Cellular Technologies, both former Johnson & Johnson companies. While at Cellular Technologies, he oversaw other Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries such as Veridex.

Bio-Rad Laboratories: Ilan Daskal

Bio-Rad Laboratories Executive VP and CFO Illan Daskal has resigned from his position effective Nov. 6 in order to pursue another opportunity. Bio-Rad has initiated a search to fill the position.

Pacific Biosciences: David Meline

Pacific Biosciences has added David Meline to its board of directors, effective Oct. 13. Meline is CFO of pharmaceutical firm Moderna. Prior to that, he was CFO for Amgen from 2014 to 2020 and for 3M from 2008 to 2014. He also spent more than 20 years at General Motors in various finance and management roles. He will also be joining the board of HP Nov. 1. Meline holds a master's degree in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Becton Dickinson: Greg Rodetis

Becton Dickinson has named Greg Rodetis as head of investor relations. Rodetis currently serves as senior VP and treasurer and will add head of IR to his responsibilities. He joined BD in 2016 as VP and assistant treasurer of capital markets.

Personalis: Deepshikha Bhandari

Deepshikha Bhandari has been appointed as senior VP of regulatory, quality, and clinical compliance at Personalis. Most recently, she was VP of regulatory affairs at Grail, and before that, she held senior positions at Roche Diagnostics and at Abbott Vascular.

Pattern Bioscience: Tim Skansi, Travis Davies

Pattern Bioscience, an Austin, Texas-based developer of single-cell microbiology technology for rapid diagnostics and antibiotic susceptibility testing, has appointed Tim Skansi as CFO and Travis Davies as VP of operations.

Skansi previously served as senior VP and CFO at McKesson Medical-Surgical. He has also held senior financial positions at American Airlines, Symantec, and Magnitude Software.

Davies spent the past 25 years at Luminex Corporation, which was acquired by DiaSorin in 2021. Most recently, he was VP of instrument, reagent, and consumable manufacturing.

