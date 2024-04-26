People in the News at Bio-Rad, Genomtec, Nucleome Therapeutics

Bio-Rad: James Barry, Simon May

Bio-Rad said that James Barry has been promoted to the position of executive VP. He will succeed Simon May, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Barry was previously senior VP of global manufacturing. Prior to that he oversaw Bio-Rad's Quality Systems Division. He joined Bio-Rad in 2017 from Beckman Coulter, where he led sales of the lab automation and genomics portfolio. He holds a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and an MBA from Pepperdine University.

Genomtec: Trevor Hawkins

Trevor Hawkins has joined the supervisory board of Polish molecular diagnostics company Genomtec. Previously, he was director of the Human Genome Project at the US Department of Energy. He also held leadership roles at GE, Philips, Siemens, and HP.

Nucleome Therapeutics: John Davis, Gerd Blobel, Craig Fox, Steve Holmes, Iain Kilty, Christopher Miller, Sonia Quaratino

UK genomics firm Nucleome Therapeutics has appointed John Davis as a nonexecutive director and has established a scientific advisory board. Davis was previously head of R&D and chief medical officer at Magenta Therapeutics. Prior to that, he was senior VP and head of early clinical development at Pfizer, VP and global therapeutic area head of immunology at Baxalta, and head of the inflammation and cardiovascular/metabolism group in the early clinical development group at Genentech.

Members of the SAB are Gerd Blobel, codirector of the epigenetics institute at the University of Pennsylvania and codirector of the spatial and functional genomics program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Craig Fox, operating partner in life sciences at Oxford Science Enterprises; Steve Holmes, former CEO of Capella Bioscience; Iain Kilty, CSO of Sitryx Therapeutics; Christopher Miller, founder of Genomics Innovation Consulting; and Sonia Quaratino, executive VP and chief medical officer of Innate Pharma.

