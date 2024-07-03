People in the News at BC Platforms, Agilent Technologies

BC Platforms: Alex Dickinson

BC Platforms has appointed Alex Dickinson as chairman of the board. From 2010 to 2017, Dickinson was senior VP of strategic initiatives at Illumina where he led the company's precision medicine program and cloud computing efforts. Dickinson joined Illumina through its acquisition of Helixis, a life sciences instrument company that he cofounded in 2007 and led as CEO. He also previously cofounded and was CEO of Luxtera, a silicon photonics company that was later acquired by Cisco Systems for $660 million. Dickinson also currently sits on the boards of two California-based companies he cofounded: Ryght, which applies generative AI to clinical trials, and Chromacode, a cloud-based molecular diagnostics company. He is also on the board of NGS analytics software platform provider Gencove. Dickinson has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Adelaide in Australia and an MBA from the Columbia Business School in New York.

Agilent Technologies: Bret DiMarco

Agilent Technologies has appointed Bret DiMarco as senior VP, chief legal officer, and secretary, effective July 1. He most recently served as the chief legal officer of the software-as-a-service firm Pendo.io, where he led the sale and closing processes for the company's merger with the firm II-VI Incorporated and served as a special adviser to the company's president during the transition period. DiMarco previously was the executive VP, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary for laser manufacturer Coherent, and he also was an associate and member of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he focused on corporate and securities law, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. He is the chair of the Nasdaq Exchange Nominating Committee, and has been an adjunct assistant professor of law at the University of California Law School, San Francisco since 2004. DiMarco is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law School and received his bachelor’s degree from UC Irvine.

