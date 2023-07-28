People in the News at ASHG, TATAA Biocenter, MyHealthChecked

ASHG: Mona Miller

The American Society of Human Genetics said that Mona Miller will be stepping down from her role as CEO following the ASHG 2023 Annual Meeting in November. Miller has served as CEO for six years. ASHG said it will execute a plan to ensure full continuity through the executive transition, and that a search committee, chaired by President-elect Bruce Gelb, will pursue and select a permanent replacement for Miller.

TATAA Biocenter: Sofia Adolfsson

TATAA Biocenter has promoted Sofia Adolfsson to scientific officer and head of bioinformatics. She has served as head of bioinformatics at TATAA since 2021, after having previously held various roles at Uppsala University, the Karolinska Institutet, and Lund University. She earned her PhD in 2009 from ETH Zurich and has a broad research background including in areas such as evolutionary biology and cancer diagnostics.

MyHealthChecked: Nick Edwards, Lesley Innes

Nicholas Edwards, CFO of MyHealthChecked, will leave the company on July 31. Non-executive director Lesley Innes will take over board responsibility for the firm's finance function. Edwards had been the company's full-time CFO for less than a year.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.