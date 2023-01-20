People in the News at Angle, Centogene, Prenetics, Biological Dynamics, Enalees

Angle: Joseph Eid

Liquid biopsy technology company Angle has appointed Joseph Eid as a non-executive director. Eid is a physician who is board certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine. He most recently served as chief medical officer and head of global drug development for Luzsana Biotechnology, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical. He has also previously held senior positions in clinical development and medical affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Hoffman-La Roche.

Centogene: Florian Vogel

Florian Vogel will step down as chief process officer and member of the management board of Centogene, effective Feb. 28. Until 2018, he was the company's senior director of R&D. Centogene did not announce any plans for his replacement.

Prenetics Global: Bayju Thakar

Genomic and diagnostic testing firm Prenetics Global has appointed Bayju Thakar as CEO and a board member of subsidiary Prenetics EMEA, which serves Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Thakar has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and digital health, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, including as cofounder and CEO of Doctor Care Anywhere, a UK-based telehealth primary care business.

Biological Dynamics: Peter Wulff

Biological Dynamics has appointed Peter Wulff as its CFO, effective Jan. 1. He has more than 35 years of experience in financial management and was most recently CFO at JenaValve Technology. Before that he was the financial corporate officer at Alphatec Spine Holding, Artes Medical, CryoCor, and Pure Biosciences. Based in San Diego, Biological Dynamics' ExoVertita platform isolates extracellular vesicles for multiomic applications.

Enalees: Eric Germain

Eric Germain has been appointed as managing director of French veterinary molecular diagnostics company Enalees. Previously, he held managing director and chief of staff roles at private and public institutions, including Genopole. German has a master's degree in biology from Université d'Orsay in Paris.

