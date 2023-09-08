People in the News at Agilent Technologies, ASHG, Veracyte, Enzo Biochem, Renalytix, More

Agilent Technologies: Philip Binns

Agilent Technologies has named Philip Binns as president of its Life Sciences and Applied Markets group. He previously served as VP and general manager of the LSAG's spectroscopy and vacuum solutions division and replaces Jacob Thaysen, who recently left Agilent to become CEO of Illumina. Binns joined Agilent in 2010 through its acquisition of Varian.

ASHG: Sarah Tishkoff, Christine Eng, Scott Williams, Krystal Tsosie, Rebecca Meyer-Schuman

The American Society of Human Genetics has elected Sarah Tishkoff as its 2024 president-elect and Christine Eng, Scott Williams, Krystal Tsosie, and Rebecca Meyer-Schuman as directors. They will take up their posts on Jan. 1, 2024.

Tishkoff is a professor of genetics and biology at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Penn Center for Global Genomics and Health Equity.

Eng is a professor of molecular and human genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, as well as director of the Storage Disorders Clinic at Texas Children's Hospital and medical director and acting laboratory director at Baylor DNA Diagnostic Laboratory.

Williams is a professor of population and quantitative health sciences, genetics, and genome sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Tsosie, joining the board as early career director, is an assistant professor of life sciences at Arizona State University and the cofounder of the Native BioData Consortium.

Meyer-Schuman, joining the board as trainee director, is a postdoctoral associate in the lab of Huda Zoghbi at Baylor College of Medicine.

Veracyte: Marie-Claire Taine

Marie-Claire Taine will join Veracyte on Sept. 19 as general manager of its in vitro diagnostics business unit, based in Marseille, France, with the task of leading the global expansion of Veracyte’s tests. She has 30 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, she served as VP for renal care, Europe, and country sponsor, France, for Baxter International after having been president and general manager of the company’s French entity. Prior to Baxter, she served as senior VP of worldwide commercial operations for medical imaging company Guerbet; VP of venous solutions, EMEA, for Covidien; and general manager of ultrasound systems in France and North Africa for Siemens Medical Solutions. Taine earned a PhD in medical imaging from Paris XI-Orsay University. She also holds an engineering degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, a diploma from Institut de Formation Superieure Biomedicale-Villejuif, and an MBA from Institut d’Etudes Politiques Paris.

Enzo Biochem: Hamid Erfanian, Kara Cannon

Hamid Erfanian has resigned as CEO and director of Enzo Biochem, effective Sept. 5. He had led the company since 2021, overseeing the divestiture of Enzo Clinical Lab to Labcorp earlier this year. No reasons for his departure were provided. Previously, Erfanian was chief commercial officer at PerkinElmer's Euroimmun. Kara Cannon, Enzo's chief operating officer, is assuming the role of interim CEO.

Renalytix: Howard Doran

Renalytix has appointed Howard Doran a chief business officer, effective Sept. 1. He has more than 30 years of general management, strategic planning, and marketing and sales experience in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries. Doran was previously president and CEO of LipoScience until that firm was acquired by Labcorp in 2014. Before that, he was president and chief commercial officer of IVD firm Constitution Medical, which was acquired by Roche in 2013. Prior to that, Doran was president of Hologic's Global Diagnostics business.

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy has resigned from the board of directors of Adaptive Biotechnologies. The firm said his resignation was "voluntary and not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices."

BC Platforms: Ben Illigens, Carolin Bender

BC Platforms has hired Ben Illigens as chief medical officer as current CMO Carolin Bender prepares to take maternity leave. Illigens, a physician and neuroscientist, will initially have global responsibility for the multinational company, but will focus on serving the US market from his home base in Boston once Bender returns from her leave. Illigens comes to BC Platforms after serving as US VP of medicine for Novadiscovery, maker of a clinical trial simulation platform. He also recently served as CEO of Partners for Patients, a nongovernmental organization that advocates for global access to healthcare.

Dxcover: Ron Andrews

Glasgow, Scotland-based diagnostics firm Dxcover has named Ron Andrews non-executive chair to support its business operations and long-term goals. He was most recently CEO of Oncocyte. Before that, he held leadership positions at the Bethesda Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, and other firms. Dxcover is developing liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of multiple cancers and has created a multiomic spectral analysis platform leveraging infrared spectroscopy.

Harbinger Health: Dymeka Harrison, Mathew Sargent, and Gisela Paulsen

Harbinger Health has appointment Dymeka Harrison as its chief commercial officer, Mathew Sargent as its chief business officer, and Gisela Paulsen as its chief operating officer. Harrison boasts over 20 years of experience in the diagnostics industry, most recently as chief commercial officer at Foundation Medicine. Prior to that, she was head of strategic marketing at Abbott Laboratories' rapid diagnostics division. She earned an MBA from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Science at North Carolina A&T State University. Sargent comes to Harbinger after serving as VP of commercial oncology at Hologic following its acquisition of Biotheranostics, where he served as chief commercial officer. He previously held roles including first VP of of oncology sales at Caris Life Sciences. Sargent holds an MBA from Pepperdine University, an MS from the University of Buffalo, and a BS from Cornell University. Paulsen has held executive roles at several diagnostics companies including Oncocyte, Genomic Health, and Genentech/Roche across commercial, program management, quality and regulatory, and other administrative functions. She graduated from Uppsala University in Sweden with a MS in pharmaceutics and drug delivery and a BS in pharmacy.

