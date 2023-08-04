Logo

People in the News at Adaptive Biotechnologies, Talis Biomedical, PreludeDx, BC Platforms

Aug 04, 2023 | staff reporter

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Nitin Sood, Susan Bobulsky

Nitin Sood has resigned from his post as chief commercial officer of the MRD business at Adaptive Biotechnologies to pursue other opportunities. While his position will not be filled, Susan Bobulsky, who has been leading the company's clinical business for the past five years, will take on additional responsibilities at the firm.

Talis Biomedical: Andrew Lukowiak

Talis Biomedical announced that it has appointed Andrew Lukowiak as president and chief scientific officer, effective Aug. 1. Lukowiak most recently served as president and CSO at Epigenomics and previously was CEO of toxicology laboratory Millenium Health. He also held leadership roles at multiple molecular diagnostic companies, including AltheaDx, GenMark Diagnostics, Hologic, and Third Wave Technologies.

PreludeDx: Leona Hamrick

PreludeDx has appointed Leona Hamrick to the newly created position of senior director, medical affairs. She has more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and was most recently VP, clinical development and medical affairs at Biodesix. Before that, Hamrick served various roles at Veracyte and Lumicell.

BC Platforms: Alex Ide

BC Platforms has hired Alex Ide as executive VP for sales for the UK. Ide, who holds a master's degree in chemistry, comes to the multinational bioinformatics firm after a stint as European head of Prospection, a data analytics startup serving the pharmaceutical industry. He previously held several leadership positions at IQvia and predecessor company Quintiles.

