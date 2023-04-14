People in the News at Adaptive Biotechnologies, Biocartis, Sherlock Biosciences, Epigenomics, More

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Mark Adams, Julie Rubinstein

Adaptive Biotechnologies has informed its chief operating officer, Mark Adams, that his service is being terminated by May 2023. His duties will be absorbed by company President Julie Rubinstein, according to the firm's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biocartis: Roger Moody, Herman Verrelst, Christian Reinaudo

Roger Moody has been appointed as CEO of Biocartis, effective April 24, succeeding Herman Verrelst, who will become executive chairman of the board of directors, a new position. Moody will also join the board of directors, pending approval by the company's shareholders. Prior to Biocartis, he was CEO of GlySure, as well as CFO of Nanosphere (now part of DiaSorin), Clinical Genomics, and Talis Biomedical. Christian Reinaudo, until now chairman of Biocartis' board, will become lead independent director.

Sherlock Biosciences: Maurice Exner

Sherlock Biosciences has appointed Maurice Exner to be its first chief scientific officer. He will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team and be responsible for driving the company's scientific research strategy. Exner previously held research and development leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Abbott Point of Care, and Quest Diagnostics.

Epigenomics: Greg Hamilton

Epigenomics announced the resignation of Greg Hamilton as CEO and as a member of the firm's executive board, effective June 30. He has been the company's CEO since July 2016. The German cancer diagnostics firm said the changes are in connection with its recent revised strategy. In February, Epigenomics announced a restructuring, including the recall of its Epi proColon test for colorectal cancer, staff cuts, and a reduction of its remaining operations. The company also said it will have discussions with its executive board about the future composition of the executive board.

PhenomeX: Yan Zhang, Tomoya Aoyama

PhenomeX appointed Yan Zhang chief commercial officer and named Tomoya Aoyama regional leader overseeing the company's commercial operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Zhang previously served as CEO and member of the board at Mission Bio and held executive roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific. She also led product management and commercialization efforts for genetic analysis solutions at Affymetrix, NuGen Technologies, and Molecular Devices. Aoyama previously served in several senior roles at Eurofins Scientific, including as the head of the company's operations in Japan and senior VP of the Asia region for EurofinsEAG. She has also held leadership roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Life Technologies.

Biomodal: Dennis Yuk Ming Lo, Omead Ostadan

Biomodal, formerly Cambridge Epigenetix, has appointed Dennis Yuk Ming Lo to its scientific advisory board and Omead Ostadan to its board of directors.

Lo is director of the Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences and a professor of chemical pathology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was awarded the 2022 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award.

Ostadan has held a wide range of executive roles in life sciences over the past 25 years, including at Applied Biosystems, Solexa, Illumina, and Seer.

Talis Biomedical: Rebecca Markovich

Talis Biomedical said in a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it has appointed Rebecca Markovich interim CFO, effective April 21. She replaces Roger Moody, who will become CEO of Biocartis, effective April 24. Markovich has served as Talis' VP, controller since May 2022. Before that she was VP, accounting. Before joining Talis, Markovich was VP, global controller at respiratory company Vyaire.

Opentrons Labworks: James Atwood

James Atwood has joined Opentrons Labworks as general manager of the firm's Opentrons Robotics business unit. Previously, he was VP of the omics business division of Mobilion Systems, and before that, general manager of applied genomics at PerkinElmer.

