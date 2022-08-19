People in the News at 23andMe, PerkinElmer, Capsulomics, More

23andMe: Steven Schoch, Joseph Selsavage

23andMe disclosed in a regulatory filing this week that CFO Steven Schoch will resign as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer on Sept. 1 and will leave the company on Sept. 30 after a transition period. Joseph Selsavage, CFO of 23andMe subsidiary Lemonaid Health, will take over as interim chief financial and accounting officer while the company seeks a permanent replacement.

PerkinElmer: Max Krakowiak, Jamey Mock

PerkinElmer announced that Max Krakowiak will be the firm's new senior VP and CFO, effective Sept. 6. He succeeds Jamey Mock, who is leaving PerkinElmer to become CFO of Moderna. Krakowiak is currently the company's VP of corporate finance, and he has taken on financial leadership roles with increasing responsibility during the past four years. Before joining PerkinElmer, he held various corporate audit leadership roles at GE.

Capsulomics: Stacey Gilbert, Lisa Kann

Capsulomics has appointed Stacey Gilbert as VP of market access and reimbursement and Lisa Kann as VP of product development and strategy.

Gilbert will lead efforts to optimize government and private companies' coverage, coding, and reimbursement for Capsulomics' testing portfolio. Before joining Capsulomics, she was the senior director of population health and director of market access strategy for Exact Sciences. She also has prior experience in sales and market access at Sankyo Pharma, CV Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Zoll LifeVest, SomnoMed, and Medac Pharma.

Kann was previously the director of lab planning and project management at Thrive Earlier Detection, which was acquired by Exact Sciences in 2021. She also was head of laboratory operations at Papgene, VP of laboratory operations at Personal Genome Diagnostics, scientist and manager at Genzyme Genetics, and principal scientist at Exact Sciences.

