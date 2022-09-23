People in the News at 23andMe, DNAnexus, Next Gen Diagnostics, More

23andMe: Daniel Chu

23andMe has hired Daniel Chu as chief product officer. Chu comes to the genetic testing company after serving as chief product officer at Waymo, an Alphabet subsidiary that grew out of Google's self-driving car project. Prior to that, he led the product team for the Google Maps platform.

DNAnexus: Stephen Nuckols

DNAnexus has named Stephen Nuckols chief commercial officer to direct the company's growth strategy, sales, and marketing efforts following a $200 million financing round that closed earlier this year. Nuckols previously served as chief revenue officer of drug development software company ArisGlobal. Before ArisGlobal, he was executive VP and chief commercial officer of ERT, a clinical trial services firm that later merged with Bioclinica to form Clario.

Next Gen Diagnostics: Romney Humphries

Romney Humphries has joined the scientific advisory board of Next Gen Diagnostics. Humphries is the director of clinical microbiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was a member of the scientific advisory board at Specific Diagnostics prior to it being sold to BioMérieux in May. Founded by members of the Sanger Institute, Next Gen Diagnostics offers pathogen bioinformatics products to enable the high-throughput clinical use of whole-genome sequencing. It also offers sequencing services for the detection of pathogen transmission in hospitals.

