People in the News at 10x Genomics, OraSure, Biocartis, Lex Diagnostics, Opentrons, More

10x Genomics: Bryan Roberts

10x Genomics said that on July 18, 2023, Bryan Roberts informed the company of his decision to resign from the board of directors, effective immediately.

Kimberly Popovits replaced Roberts as a member of the board's audit committee, effective July 19.

In a July 20 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 10x said Roberts' decision to resign was "due solely to professional time commitments and is not due to any disagreement with the company's management team, operations, financial statements, policies or procedures."

Roberts is a partner at Venrock and is involved with several other biotech companies, including Element Biosciences.

OraSure Technologies: Robert McMahon

OraSure Technologies said it has appointed Robert McMahon to its board of directors effective July 31. He will serve as a Class II Director with an initial term expiring at OraSure's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. McMahon is senior VP and CFO for Agilent Technologies, and he has more than 30 years of experience as a financial leader. He previously spent four years as CFO at Hologic and more than 20 years in leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson.

Biocartis: George Cardoza

Biocartis named George Cardoza as its new CFO and head of service delivery effective August 7. Cardoza will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial strategies and strategic partnerships, and for ensuring sustainable growth. Cardoza previously served as CEO of AccuraGen Holdings, an NGS-based liquid biopsy test developer. He has also served as president and chief operating officer for laboratory sciences, and as CFO at NeoGenomics Laboratories.

Lex Diagnostics: Heather Danks

Lex Diagnostics has appointed Heather Danks to be the firm's chief technology officer. Danks has been promoted from her position of VP of molecular development at the company. Prior to joining Lex Diagnostics in 2020, Danks served in various roles at QuantuMDx.

Opentrons Labworks: Gautam Prabhu

Brooklyn, New York-based lab automation firm Opentrons Labworks has appointed Gautam Prabhu as chief technology officer. Most recently, he was head of engineering at PagerDuty, and prior to that, he was VP of engineering at Zendesk.

For additional recent items on executive appointments, promotions, and departures in the omics and molecular diagnostics space, please see the People in the News page on our website.