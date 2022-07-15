People in the News at 10x Genomics, Beckman Coulter, Delfi Diagnostics, Sherlock Biosciences, More

10x Genomics: Jim Wilbur

10x Genomics has hired Jim Wilbur as chief commercial officer. Starting July 27, he will be responsible for driving commercial strategy and execution and leading the firm's sales, support, and marketing functions. Wilbur joins 10x from Meso Scale Discovery, where he was general manager and has led commercial functions since 2001. He has a doctorate in chemistry from Stanford University.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences: Suzanne Foster

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (BCLS), part of Danaher, has appointed Suzanne Foster as president. Foster joins BCLS from Cardinal Health, where she spent the last two years as president of the health-at-home business. Foster has also previously served as president of healthcare at Stanley Black & Decker, and as general manager of the advanced energy business at Medtronic. She holds an MPH degree in law and health policy from Harvard University; a J.D. from Suffolk University; an M.Ed. in psychology from Notre Dame College; and a B.A. in communications from the University of New Hampshire.

Delfi Diagnostics: Jessica Meng

Delfi Diagnostics has hired Jessica Meng as its first chief commercial officer. Meng has over 20 years of experience in healthcare, as well as extensive product launch leadership. She most recently led the women's health division of Myovant Sciences as general manager and VP of sales and marketing. Prior to Myovant, she was VP of marketing for Veracyte, launching multiple genomic diagnostic products in oncology and pulmonology. Meng has also held commercial leadership roles at Genentech, most notably leading the marketing of Genentech's Avastin.

Sherlock Biosciences: Julie Garlikov

Sherlock Biosciences has appointed Julie Garlikov as chief commercial officer, a new position at the molecular diagnostics firm. Previously, she held sales and marketing roles at Grail, Rodan + Fields, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble, including VP of marketing at Grail.

