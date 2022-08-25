Logo

PatternAg Closes $35M Series B Financing Round

Aug 25, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Agricultural technology company PatternAg said on Thursday that it has closed a $35 million Series B funding round.

The round was led by Conti Ventures, with additional investment from Bidra Innovations. Existing investors, including The Production Board, Valor Capital Group, Founders Fund, iSelect, LAUNCH, and Ospraie Ag Science, also joined the round.

Based in Emeryville, California, PatternAg said its metagenomics platform provides data-driven, evidence-based, and long-term predictions about crop risks and nutrient deficiencies at scale in row crops.

The company provides predictive soil analytics that track pest, pathogen, fertility, and nutrient levels for corn and soybean growers across the Midwest, helping farmers predict and plan crop protection, seed selection, and fertility decisions for the upcoming season while controlling input costs.

PatternAg said the Series B funding, which brings the company’s total funding to $60 million, will help expand its intellectual property portfolio that already includes the ​​largest soil metagenomics dataset in the global agriculture industry.

