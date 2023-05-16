Logo

Parse Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement for Israel

May 16, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Parse Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement for Israel with Ornat Biochemicals and Laboratory Equipment.

Under the terms of the deal, Ornat will distribute Parse's full single-cell sequencing portfolio, as well as its cell and nuclei fixation kits and data analysis tools. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ornat joins a growing list of distributors for Seattle-based Parse, covering territories including Southeast Asia, Oceania, and South Korea.

Filed under

Business News
Sample Preparation
Parse Biosciences
Middle East
North America
single-cell gene expression analysis
single-cell sequencing
distribution agreement
Breaking News
