Parse Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement With Gencell Pharma for South America

NEW YORK – Parse Biosciences said Tuesday that it has signed a distribution agreement with Colombia's Gencell Pharma for South America.

Under the terms of the deal, Gencell Pharma will provide researchers with access to Parse's single-cell portfolio. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This partnership with Parse will bring single-cell sequencing to a wide range of researchers in South America, all of whom will greatly benefit from its Evercode technology," Gencell CEO Fabio Andres Zapata Gomez said in a statement. "We're excited to see what breakthroughs the scientific community in South America is able to achieve with these newly available tools."

The deal is the latest to bring Parse's technology to additional global markets. In November 2023, the Seattle-based firm added Spinco Biotech as its India distributor.