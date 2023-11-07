Parse Biosciences Adds Spinco Biotech as India Distributor

NEW YORK – Single-cell sequencing firm Parse Biosciences said on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to make Spinco Biotech its distributor in India.

The agreement will provide researchers access to Parse's entire single-cell portfolio, including single-cell whole-transcriptome sequencing assays and sample preparation reagents.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're seeing increased demand for Parse’s Evercode single cell sequencing solutions across Asia, and we believe our products are poised for widespread adoption in India, as well," Parse CEO and Cofounder Alex Rosenberg said in a statement.

Spinco adds to the list of international distributors for Seattle-based Parse, which also has deals covering Israel, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and South Korea.