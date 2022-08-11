Logo

Paige, Sonora Quest Partner on Digital Pathology Workflows

Aug 11, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Computational pathology company Paige on Thursday announced a partnership to implement digital pathology workflows at Sonora Quest Laboratory sites across Arizona, with the aim of improving diagnostics.

New York-based Paige will provide Sonora Quest with a custom installation of its suite of artificial intelligence-powered digital pathology software, including the FullFocus viewer, Paige Prostate Detect, and Page Breast systems, to help the lab company deliver "precision diagnostics," according to the firms. Phoenix-based Sonora Quest is a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics.

"Our ultimate goal is to accelerate workflows for the lab and help clinicians confirm a diagnosis to get a patient the right course of treatment as quickly as humanly possible," Sonora Quest President and CEO David Dexter said in a statement. "By intelligently integrating data from imaging to pathology and genomics data, as well as patient-reported outcomes, we can help clinicians gain a more holistic understanding of a patient's health and condition."

Dexter said that Sonora Quest will be able to share this data with clinicians by virtue of an existing partnership with Pathology Specialists of Arizona, a Mesa, Arizona-based physician practice.

"The implementation of Paige products at Sonora Quest further validates our ability to scale and deploy our technology to meet the demands of a high-volume commercial laboratory," said Andy Moye, CEO of Paige, a 2017 spinout from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "AI software like Paige Prostate Detect can serve as a built-in second opinion to promote diagnostic confidence and help reduce diagnostic errors."

