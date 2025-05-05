Pacific Biosciences, Thailand's Chulalongkorn University Collaborate on Newborn Screening

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences said on Monday that it is collaborating with Thailand's Chulalongkorn University on whole-genome sequencing-based newborn screening.

Researchers at Chulalongkorn University will use PacBio's long-read sequencing to evaluate how genomic data can support earlier, more accurate identification of rare and treatable conditions in newborns.

"This marks the first initiative in Asia Pacific to explore the use of PacBio's HiFi sequencing technology at population scale," the firm said in a statement.

Financial and other details were not disclosed.

"Our shared goal is to establish a robust and scalable research model for genomic newborn screening that helps uncover the genetic basis of undiagnosed conditions from birth," Chulalongkorn University Professor Vorasuk Shotelersuk said in a statement.

The collaboration joins a plethora of international, sequencing-based, newborn screening initiatives.