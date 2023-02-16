Pacific Biosciences Q4 Revenues Fall 24 Percent

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its fourth quarter 2022 revenues fell 24 percent year over year because of lower instrument demand in anticipation of the firm's new Revio long-read sequencer.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $27.4 million, down from $36.0 million in Q4 of 2021 and narrowly beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $26.2 million. The result was in line with a preliminary estimate of $27.3 million provided by the company last month at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. At that time, the firm announced that customers had ordered 76 Revio sequencers in Q4.

Product revenues for the quarter totaled $22.8 million, down 27 percent from $31.2 million in Q4 2021, while service and other revenues fell 6 percent to $4.6 million from $4.9 million. Instrument revenues totaled $6.1 million, less than half the $16.2 million tallied in the prior-year period, and consumables revenues were $16.7 million, up from $15.0 million.

During the quarter, PacBio placed 18 Sequel II or IIe systems, bringing its total installed base for that product line up to 512 instruments as of Dec. 31. Sequel II and IIe systems accounted for 94 percent of consumables revenues, PacBio said.

The firm's net loss in Q4 was $84.4 million, or $.37 per share, compared to a loss of $69.3 million, or $0.31 per share, in Q4 of 2021. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $0.35 per share, beating the analysts' average estimate for a loss of $0.36 per share.

The firm's Q4 R&D expenses were flat at $42.6 million, while SG&A expenses grew 21 percent to $45.0 million from $37.3 million.

PacBio's full-year 2022 revenues fell 2 percent to $128.3 million from $130.5 million in 2021, just beating the analysts' average estimate of $127.5 million.

Product revenues fell 4 percent to $108.7 million from $113.5 million a year ago and service and other revenues increased 15 percent to $19.6 million from $17.0 million. Instrument revenues were $48.7 million, down from $61.3 million in 2021, and consumables revenues were $60.0 million, up from $52.2 million the year before.

The company's net loss in 2022 totaled $314.2 million, or $1.40 per share, compared to a net loss of $181.2 million, or $.89 per share, in 2021. Adjusted loss per share was $1.38, narrowly beating analysts' consensus estimate for a net loss of $1.39 per share.

PacBio's full-year 2022 R&D expenses jumped 71 percent to $193.0 million from $112.9 million in 2021. SG&A expenses grew 30 percent to $160.9 million from $124.1 million in 2021.

As of Dec. 31, PacBio had $772.3 million in cash and investments. Last month, the firm raised approximately $201 million in gross proceeds in a public offering of common stock.