PacBio Q1 Revenues Flat As Instrument Sales Fall

NEW YORK – Pacific Biosciences said after the close of the market on Thursday that its revenues for the first quarter were flat year over year at $38.8 million, in line with preliminary revenues announced last month and missing the analysts' average estimate of $43.0 million.

Instrument revenue was $19.0 million, down 8 percent from $20.7 million a year ago, while consumables revenue was $16.0 million, up 14 percent from $14.0 million a year ago. Service and other revenue was $3.8 million, down 9 percent from 4.2 million a year ago.

The firm placed 28 Revio sequencers in the quarter, down from 32 in the year-ago quarter.

PacBio's net loss for the quarter was $78.2 million, or $.29 per share, compared to a net loss of $88.0 million, or $.36 per share, in Q1 2023. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $.26, compared to a $.31 per share loss in Q1 2023, narrowly beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.27 loss per share.

The firm's first quarter R&D expenses fell 11 percent to $43.5 million from $48.9 million in Q1 2023. Its SG&A expenses rose 10 percent, year over year, to $43.7 million from $39.8 million.

As of March 31, the company had $561.9 million in cash and investments and $2.7 million in restricted cash.