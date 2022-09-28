P4 Diagnostix, Pierian Partner to Offer Somatic Prostate Cancer Testing

NEW YORK — Laboratory network P4 Diagnostix said Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with software firm Pierian to offer somatic prostate cancer testing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The companies will use the Illumina TruSight Oncology 500 cancer panel to add somatic testing to P4's current UroSeq next-generation sequencing-based germline testing product. Testing will take place at P4's laboratory in Indianapolis.

"The interest in NGS testing has grown substantially for urologists, so the addition of somatic testing was a natural evolution for P4 and our clients who are already using UroSeq for germline testing," Gay Bush, director of operations for P4's Indianapolis lab, said in a statement. "This post-biopsy information helps physicians gain a deeper understanding of available therapy options, creating improved clinical outcomes on this patient population."

St. Louis-based Pierian, also known as PierianDx, offers variant interpretation and reporting, based on its Clinical Genomics Workspace platform and Clinical Genomics Knowledgebase, for assays including TruSight Oncology 500.

"Our partnership with P4 is a strong demonstration of the importance of precision medicine in a growing number of clinical settings" said Pierian Chief Business Officer Lindsay Mateo.

Just last week, telehealth firm Genome Medical announced a collaboration with Pierian to identify patients who could benefit from genomic testing and help interpret the results of that testing.