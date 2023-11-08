Oxford Nanopore Technologies Acquires Canadian Startup Northern Nanopore Instruments

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies said on Tuesday that it has acquired Northern Nanopore Instruments (NNi), a Canadian biotechnology startup that has developed a solid-state nanopore fabrication technology.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

According to Oxford Nanopore, NNi specializes in low-cost and precise solid-state nanopore fabrication with in situ size controls. Currently, the company manufactures solid-state nanopore materials that researchers use to understand the potential for solid-state nanopore-based sensing.

After the acquisition, the NNi team will continue to work with Oxford Nanopore to develop and scale solid-state nanopore fabrication technology, with a potential long-term goal of developing nanopore arrays, Oxford Nanopore said. This work will be conducted through a research collaboration between Oxford Nanopore and the University of Ottawa.

"This acquisition expands Oxford Nanopore's longer-term technology pipeline by enhancing its solid-state nanopore expertise and patent portfolio, reflecting the long-term commitment of the company to continuously innovate," Oxford Nanopore said in a statement.