Oxford Nanopore, Geneyx to Develop Software for Clinical Nanopore Sequencing

Jun 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Oxford Nanopore Technologies said Friday that it is joining with Israeli software startup Geneyx to develop a technology platform for analysis and clinical reporting of nanopore sequencing data.

Geneyx makes an artificial intelligence-driven genetic data analysis and interpretation platform to improve risk prediction and diagnostic yield.

UK-based Oxford Nanopore said that the new software will be designed to load, visualize, and annotate nanopore sequencing data for "immediate use" for newborn screening and for research and diagnosis of rare diseases. The technology will integrate with the nanopore sequencing company's existing Epi2Me cloud-based analysis platform, which provides secondary sequence analysis.

The firms will launch the partnership with a series of pilot projects to test the software in clinical settings. They did not offer a timetable for a commercial launch.

"Through this seamless integration, customers will benefit from the combined power of nanopore sequencing with Geneyx's AI-powered analysis for an added layer of insight to support critical workflows such as newborn screening and research into rare disease," Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera said in a statement.

"This will enable us to deliver robust and accurate genetic insights to healthcare providers, including a comprehensive genomic solution for long-read whole-genome sequencing analysis," said Geneyx CEO David Yizhar. "Together, we will elevate research and diagnostics, empowering patients and researchers seeking answers."

Geneyx, which is based in Herzliya, Israel, and Foster City, California, raised $6.5 million in a seed funding round in 2021.

