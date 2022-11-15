Owkin, Stanford Medicine Collaborate on AI-Driven Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma Biomarker Discovery

NEW YORK – Owkin said Tuesday that it has formed a collaboration with Stanford Medicine to apply artificial intelligence to molecular and other data to inform drug discovery and ultimately improve the treatment of lung cancer and mesothelioma. The partners will also conduct a clinical study but did not provide details.

The French bioinformatics company and the academic health system will use multimodal data from Stanford to support biomarker discovery as a first step in therapeutic development. They then will look for potential treatment targets by seeking to advance understanding of treatment resistance mechanisms.

Owkin is sponsoring the study but did not say how much money it is contributing.

"By combining our expertise in AI with Stanford Medicine's high-quality multimodal patient data, we hope to better understand the treatment of lung cancer and mesothelioma and make a lasting difference to the lives of patients worldwide," Dinesh Divakaran, Owkin's VP of partnerships for North America, said in a statement.

Owkin CSO and Cofounder Gilles Wainrib is a former postdoctoral fellow at Stanford.