Owkin Adds 10x Genomics Spatial, Single-Cell Technologies to MOSAIC Cancer Study

NEW YORK – French bioinformatics firm Owkin and 10x Genomics said on Monday that they have reached a deal to use 10x's spatial and single-cell technologies in the $50 million Multi Omic Spatial Atlas in Cancer (MOSAIC) program.

Under the agreement, MOSAIC will use 10x's Visium technology for spatial transcriptomics and Chromium instruments for single-cell analysis. Financial and other details were not disclosed.

The move means that 10x's Visium technology will join NanoString Technologies' GeoMx digital spatial profiler and CosMx spatial molecular imager as spatial technologies used by researchers in the study of 7,000 tumor samples.

NanoString helped launch the MOSAIC coalition with Paris-based Owkin in June. Since then, 10x Genomics has won an injunction from the European Unified Patent Court to block the sales of CosMx in much of Europe. In the US, 10x has also alleged that GeoMx infringes other patents it holds and will seek an injunction against sales of that platform.

Research organizations participating in MOSAIC include France's Institut Gustave Roussy, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Hillman Cancer Center, Switzerland's Lausanne University Hospital, and Germany's Uniklinikum Erlangen/Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin.