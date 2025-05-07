OraSure's Q1 Core Revenues Down 2 Percent

NEW YORK – OraSure Technologies reported after the close of the market Wednesday that its core business revenues declined 2 percent year over year, falling to $29.5 million from $30.1 million the year before.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based diagnostics and molecular tools firm brought in total revenues of $29.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, down 45 percent from $54.1 million in Q1 2024 but narrowly beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $29.6 million.

The decline was largely driven by a steep but expected drop in COVID-19 testing revenues, which fell 98 percent to $461,000 from $23.1 million in Q1 2024. It also reflected OraSure's exit last year from its molecular testing business. The company posted no revenue from that business in Q1 2025 compared to $873,000 in Q1 2024.

Sales for OraSure's diagnostics business were $17.7 million, up 8 percent from $16.4 million in the year-ago period. Revenue for its molecular sample management solutions business was $9.1 million, down 16 percent from $10.8 million in Q1 2024. Risk assessment testing, meanwhile, brought in $1.4 million, down 33 percent from $2.1 million last year, and revenues from other products and services were $321,000 compared to $527,000 in the year-ago quarter.

"Our Q1 results were consistent with our expectations," OraSure President and CEO Carrie Eglinton Manner said in a statement. "Our customers continue to demonstrate their preference for our differentiated products in delivering on their important health objectives, even while uncertainty remains elevated related to government funding sources for some segments. We are making good progress in advancing our innovation roadmap, including multiple new product milestones planned in 2025, and OTI is positioned to deliver accelerated growth in our core business in the coming years."

OraSure posted a net loss of $16.0 million, or $.21 per share, for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $.05 per share, for Q1 2024. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $.18, larger than the average Wall Street estimate of $.12.

The firm's R&D spending was $9.6 million, up 25 percent from $7.7 million in Q1 2024, while its SG&A spending was $21.0 million, up 4 percent from $20.1 million in Q1 2024.

OraSure finished the quarter with $247.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company said it expects second quarter 2025 revenue of $28.5 million to $32.5 million, including core revenue of $28 million to $32 million and COVID-19 and risk assessment revenue of $500,000.