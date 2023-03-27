OraSure Technologies, nRichDX Collaborate on Urine Collection Device for Cell-Free DNA

NEW YORK – OraSure Technologies and nRichDX announced on Monday a collaboration to validate and co-promote their research-use technologies to analyze cell-free DNA from urine. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

The collaboration will incorporate the Colli-Pee first-void urine collection and preservation device from OraSure subsidiary Novosanis and the nRichDX Revolution sample prep system for cfDNA extraction.

The Colli-Pee device hygienically collects a consistent first-void urine sample and preserves cfDNA, circulating cell-free tumor DNA, and cfRNA with a proprietary reagent, the firms said in a statement. They added that nRichDX's semi-automated Revolution sample prep platform is the only IVD-labeled cfDNA system that can process up to 20 mL of urine in a single extraction.

The nRichDX Revolution cfDNA kit and reference standard were launched last year, as was the firm's sample prep service for cfDNA and circulating tumor DNA.

The two firms said their collaboration will support researchers developing liquid biopsy applications using urine samples.

"First-void urine collection is convenient for patients and provides important insight into the state of their health," said Kathleen Weber, chief product officer for OraSure. "We look forward to the possibilities that higher DNA yields can enable as researchers look for ways to use first-void urine as a more accessible, noninvasive liquid biopsy sample type to expand the potential for global screening, detection, and monitoring of cancers and other medical conditions," she said.

The companies jointly presented data for cfDNA and ctDNA yields from first-void urine at the most recent Association for Molecular Pathology meeting and have plans to present at upcoming industry conferences and to collaborate on future publications.