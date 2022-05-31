OneCellDx, Genetics Institute of America Partner to Launch OncoPredikt HRD Assay

NEW YORK – OneCellDx and the Genetics Institute of America said on Tuesday that they have signed a diagnostics commercialization agreement for OneCellDx's OncoPredikt HRD Assay.

Under the deal, GIA will create a laboratory-developed test based on OneCellDx's proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm and assay, which is designed to identify genomic signatures associated with homologous recombination deficiency in cancer patients.

The Cupertino, California-based company claims the OncoPredikt test offers improved efficiency and cost savings compared to currently marketed HRD tests. The firm intends to present data on the assay at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting.

"Bringing the OncoPredikt HRD test to market will help in accelerating the development of novel pharmaceuticals, improving the care of thousands of patients,” GIA CEO Holly Magliochetti said in a statement.

To validate the test for commercial launch, the Delray Beach, Florida-based lab also plans to run its own study in its CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified facility.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.