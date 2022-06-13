OncoHost Licenses SomaLogic Platform to Develop Tests to Predict Patient Response to Immunotherapies

NEW YORK – OncoHost will use SomaLogic's SomaScan platform to develop proteomic tests for OncoHost's Prophet diagnostic system to predict patient response to immunotherapy treatments and develop strategies to overcome treatment resistance, the two firms announced on Monday.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, OncoHost will create a laboratory in North Carolina where SomaScan Assay kits will be run to measure proteins in patient samples. The Israeli firm will use the SomaScan platform to also develop its own laboratory-developed tests.

The SomaScan platform can run 7,000 protein measurements with a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. Next year, Boulder, Colorado-based SomaLogic anticipates increasing that number to 10,000 proteins, it said, adding it has run more than 450,000 samples so far.