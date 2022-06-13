Logo

OncoHost Licenses SomaLogic Platform to Develop Tests to Predict Patient Response to Immunotherapies

Jun 13, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – OncoHost will use SomaLogic's SomaScan platform to develop proteomic tests for OncoHost's Prophet diagnostic system to predict patient response to immunotherapy treatments and develop strategies to overcome treatment resistance, the two firms announced on Monday.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, OncoHost will create a laboratory in North Carolina where SomaScan Assay kits will be run to measure proteins in patient samples. The Israeli firm will use the SomaScan platform to also develop its own laboratory-developed tests.

The SomaScan platform can run 7,000 protein measurements with a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. Next year, Boulder, Colorado-based SomaLogic anticipates increasing that number to 10,000 proteins, it said, adding it has run more than 450,000 samples so far.

Filed under

Business News
Clinical Proteomics
Cancer
Proteomics & Protein Research
Companion Diagnostics
Somalogic
Immunotherapy
Breaking News
The Scan

Canada OKs ALS Therapy

Canada has approved a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis under a type of accelerated approval program, the New York Times reports.

More Common Than Expected

The Guardian writes that a new analysis has found that more men carry additional sex chromosomes than previously thought.

Foreign Funding Disclosure

Proposed UK legislation would require universities to disclose funding from certain foreign sources, according to the Financial Times.

PLOS Papers on Congenital Heart Disease Candidates, Pharmacogenomics Decision Support, More

In PLOS this week: four dozen genes tied to congenital heart disease, pharmacogenomics clinical decision support, and more.