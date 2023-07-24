Logo

Oncocyte Initiates 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

Jul 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Oncocyte said on Monday afternoon that it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of its common stock.

The stock split will be effective at 5 p.m. PST on July 24, and the company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis at the opening of the market on July 25.

This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of Oncocyte's common stock to approximately 8.2 million, subject to potential adjustments, the company said. The split is part of the company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq, Oncocyte added.

In Monday late afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Oncocyte were down about 10 percent at $.19.

In April, the Irvine, California-based molecular diagnostics firm said it had reduced its workforce by about 20 percent. This followed layoffs in December 2022 when the company also announced plans to sell its DetermaRx lung cancer test.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
North America
OncoCyte
stock split
Breaking News
The Scan

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.

Probabilistic Approach Improves PGS Accuracy by Accounting for Genotyping Errors

The approach, described in the American Journal of Human Genetics, improved classification accuracy by 6 percent.

Specificity, Accuracy of Multi-Cancer Detection Test in Symptomatic Individuals Assessed

Researchers from Grail and elsewhere present findings from part of the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study in JCO Precision Oncology.

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.