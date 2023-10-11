Logo

OGT, Intelliseq Partner on NGS Analysis Workflow

Oct 12, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – OGT, a Sysmex Group company, and Intelliseq said on Wednesday that they have partnered on next-generation sequencing data analysis solutions.

The firms will combine OGT's SureSeq NGS portfolio with Intelliseq's iFlow engine to create a sample-to-report NGS analysis workflow.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"With the biological and clinical interpretation provided by Intelliseq, SureSeq users will have access to a comprehensive NGS solution that provides more meaningful clinical insight," Adrian Smith, CEO of OGT, said in a statement. "This partnership ensures that SureSeq users can examine any genomic content they want, while receiving the most up-to-date insight from a wide variety of clinical and biological databases."

UK-based OGT offers clinical and diagnostics genomic solutions.

Poland's Intelliseq offers novel algorithms and bioinformatics tools for interpretation of the human genome.

