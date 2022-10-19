Nucleome Therapeutics Closes £37.5M Series A Financing Round

NEW YORK – Nucleome Therapeutics said Wednesday that it has closed a £37.5 million ($42 million) Series A financing round.

M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, led the oversubscribed round, with participation from Johnson and Johnson Innovation-JJDC, Pfizer Ventures, British Patient Capital's Future Fund: Breakthrough program, and existing investor Oxford Science Enterprises.

Oxford, UK-based Nucleome Therapeutics said that it will use the new funding to advance its autoimmune disease programs, expand its atlas of the "dark genome," and continue to develop its software platform.

The company has exclusively licensed from the University of Oxford an analytics method that maps 3D genome structure down to a single base pair to inform drug discovery. The technique, called Micro-Capture-C (MCC), is an advanced chromosome conformation capture (3C) method that features multiplexed assays, combining a new molecular biology method with a novel computational platform to zoom in on details in previously obscure regions of the genome.

"The completion of this oversubscribed round with such a high-caliber group of global life science investors is a recognition of the significance of Nucleome's platform and its potential to support the development of an exciting portfolio of first-in-class targets for autoimmune diseases," Nucleome Therapeutics CEO and Cofounder Danuta Jeziorska said in a statement.

M Ventures Principal Bauke Anninga cited the importance of Nucleome's 3D mapping.

"Nucleome's differentiated platform technology has the potential to fundamentally shift the way we discover and develop precision medicines. Unlocking the value of the largely unexplored territory of the genome can lead to the identification of high-value drug targets," Anninga said. "Nucleome's … platform adds 3D genomic information to a wealth of available genomic data, uncovering a new dimension of information that is disease- as well as cell type-specific."