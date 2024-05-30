NowPatient Inks Pharmacogenomics Testing Deals with Aura Genetics, Zotz Klimas

NEW YORK – NowPatient, a UK-based virtual health company, said Thursday that it has partnered with pharmacogenomics firms Aura Genetics in the US and Zotz Klimas in Germany to expand its consumer-oriented services to PGx testing.

NowPatient said that all analyses will be conducted in its partner companies' CLIA-certified laboratories. Under the agreement, NowPatient will analyze patients' genomes for variants known to impact drug safety and efficacy. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Alongside the new PGx offerings, the company's platform facilitates remote, video-based medical appointments. NowPatient also markets medical weight loss programs and accelerated prescriptions for select conditions without a doctor's visit in the UK, as well as direct-to-consumer laboratory testing.