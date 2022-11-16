Logo

Novigenix Raises $14M in First Closing of Series B

Nov 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Precision oncology company Novigenix said on Wednesday the successful first closing of a $20 million Series B round.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company garnered $14 million upon first closing, with the remainder to be syndicated in the second closing, scheduled to take place within the first quarter of next year.

"We have received commitments for 80 percent of the total round and [are] in discussion for the remaining 20 percent," Brian Hashemi, the firm's executive chairman, said by email.

Novigenix plans to use the proceeds to fast track the clinical validation of its next-generation sequencing-based liquid biopsy colorectal cancer screening assay, as well as to develop new immunotherapy patient stratification assays.

The company develops its assays via its Liquid Immuno-Transcriptomic Sequencing (LITOseek) platform, which combines machine learning with the analysis of disease-specific immune cell mRNA signatures to gain molecular insights and develop predictive algorithms for patient stratification and immunotherapy monitoring.

The firm recently signed a licensing agreement with Royal Philips to use the LITOseek platform to develop prostate cancer tests.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Sequencing
Europe
financing
transcriptomics
Immunotherapy
Breaking News
The Scan

Gene Set Could Identify Patients With Post-Treatment Lyme Disease

A Cell Reports Medicine paper finds gene expression differences between blood samples from people with post-treatment Lyme disease, acute Lyme, and unaffected individuals.

Study Shows Potential for XNAzymes to Knock Down Viruses

A University of Cambridge team has designed XNAzymes to target SARS-CoV-2, as they describe in Nature Communications.

GWAS Links More Than a Dozen Loci to Lipedema

Two loci linked to lipedema through the genome-wide association study were also replicated in a separate cohort, the researchers report in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Number of Appendiceal Cancer Patients Harbor Cancer Predisposition Gene Variants

In JAMA Oncology, researchers say their findings suggest all appendiceal cancer patients should be considered for germline genetic testing.