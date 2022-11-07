Logo

Norway MDx Firm Genetic Analysis Adds European Distributor

Nov 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Norwegian molecular diagnostics firm Genetic Analysis said on Monday that it has inked a distribution agreement for its flagship GA-map Dysbiosis Test throughout Europe. 

The Oslo-based company declined to name the partner but said both companies were "in the launch phase" for select European markets, and expect test sales to fuel revenues next year.

CEO Ronny Hermansen called the unnamed distributor an "important partner for the European market," and said the addition of the GA-map Dysbiosis Test will be a "significant add-on to their already strong product portfolio."

Genetic Analysis provides the GA-map Dysbiosis Test as a service for use in selecting patient treatments for diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and leaky gut syndrome, as well as for clinical research. The test, which can be used to assess a patient's gut microbiome, runs on the Luminex 200 instrument and has been CE-IVD marked since 2018.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
microbiome
Europe
distribution agreement
Breaking News
The Scan

Metabolic Phenotypes Linked to Manic Episodes Following Antidepressant Treatment in Bipolar Disorder

Using data from more than 5,000 individuals, a study in Pharmacogenomics Journal uncovers a link between metabolic phenotypes and manic episodes after antidepressant treatment in bipolar disorder.

Multi-Ancestry PRS Stratifies Women Based on Breast Cancer Risk

In JCO Precision Oncology, researchers write that their MA-PRS model could improve breast cancer risk prediction within the US population.

Sequencing Analysis Uncovers CLL Patient Groups With Varying Treatment Responses

Researchers from the University of Oxford sequence 485 CLL patients to find groups with different clinical outcomes, as they report in Nature Genetics.

On-Demand Gene Therapy Approach Shows Promise for Epilepsy

A new paper in Science describes using a gene therapy-based approach to decrease neuronal excitability, which suppresses seizures in a mouse model.