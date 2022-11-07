Norway MDx Firm Genetic Analysis Adds European Distributor

NEW YORK — Norwegian molecular diagnostics firm Genetic Analysis said on Monday that it has inked a distribution agreement for its flagship GA-map Dysbiosis Test throughout Europe.

The Oslo-based company declined to name the partner but said both companies were "in the launch phase" for select European markets, and expect test sales to fuel revenues next year.

CEO Ronny Hermansen called the unnamed distributor an "important partner for the European market," and said the addition of the GA-map Dysbiosis Test will be a "significant add-on to their already strong product portfolio."

Genetic Analysis provides the GA-map Dysbiosis Test as a service for use in selecting patient treatments for diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and leaky gut syndrome, as well as for clinical research. The test, which can be used to assess a patient's gut microbiome, runs on the Luminex 200 instrument and has been CE-IVD marked since 2018.