New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Vizgen, Bruker, Standard BioTools, BioMérieux, IDT, More

Vizgen MERFISH 2.0 Chemistry and Enhanced OmniVue Panels

Vizgen has launched the MERFISH 2.0 spatial transcriptomics chemistry and expanded OmniVue panels. Featuring an optimized RNA anchoring strategy, improved probe design, and enhanced signal amplification, MERFISH 2.0 allows users to profile more transcripts and cells than the previous chemistry. It is fully compatible with Vizgen’s high-plex in situ spatial multiomics MERScope and MERScope Ultra platforms and is optimized for studies in oncology, neuroscience, and immunology, including using formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples. Adding more antibody-drug conjugates (ADC)-related biomarkers, the expanded OmniVue panels support whole-slide samples with validated biomarkers and pre-optimized reagents, leveraging Vizgen’s high-throughput InSituPlex assays and StarVue Image Data Science pipeline for quantitative biomarker detection.

Bruker 2.0 Software for CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP, CosMx WTX, Multiomic nCounter Assays

Bruker plans to launch several new tools for spatial biology and multiomics research. The company is upgrading its CosMx SMI and AtoMx SIP platforms to a new 2.0 software that will deliver up to twofold increased RNA detection efficiency and enable the new CosMx WTX whole transcriptome assay. The AtoMx platform will feature new AI cell segmentation models. The update will roll out in Q2 of this year. The company is also releasing a CosMx update in the second half of 2025 that will allow for same-slide multiomic measurements of whole transcriptomes along with up to 76 immuno-oncology-related proteins in the same cell. Also in the second half of 2025, Bruker will launch new multiomic capabilities for its nCounter platform, enabling 200- to 300-plex protein panels with RNA panels.

Standard BioTools SomaScan Select 3.7K, Single Somamer Reagents, CyTOF XT PRO

Standard BioTools has released the SomaScan Select 3.7K assay, a high-plex affinity assay targeting roughly 3,700 human proteins, including 70 percent of US Food and Drug Administration-approved protein biomarkers. The assay is compatible with various sample types including human and nonhuman serum, plasma, cell lysates, and tissue homogenates. The company also began offering single Somamer reagents, providing customers with the option to purchase individual Somamers out of the company's catalog of roughly 11,000 reagents. Additionally, it launched its CyTOF XT PRO mass cytometry system, which can simultaneously analyze 50-plus biomarkers, with four times the throughput of its previous instruments. The system features new software that supports 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for clinical trial researchers.

BioMérieux WatchFire Wastewater, Environmental Surveillance PCR Testing Method

BioMérieux has launched the WatchFire PCR testing method for molecular wastewater testing and environmental surveillance along with a first assay, the WatchFire Respiratory (R) Panel. The panel targets 22 pathogens and runs on the BioFire FilmArray Torch system. Used along with the firm's web-based Fireworks software, the method will deliver real-time trending information for viruses and bacteria in wastewater or environmental samples. The respiratory panel will be available worldwide in the second quarter of 2025, followed by the WatchFire Gastrointestinal (G) panel in the third quarter.

Integrated DNA Technologies xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 Kit

Integrated DNA Technologies has launched the xGen Hybridization and Wash v3 kit. A newly designed target enrichment workflow, the kit enables next-generation sequencing (NGS) for identifying variants and mutations, including rare variants, from low-input samples. The kit supports inputs as low as 100 ng, making it compatible with oncology research samples, and pairs with xGen Predesigned or Custom Hyb Panels and xGen Blocking Oligos.

Meridian Bioscience Enzyme Stabilization Services for Molecular Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience has expanded its contract services, adding advanced enzyme stabilization technologies including lyophilization (freeze drying) and air drying. These technologies enable assay developers working with qPCR, isothermal amplification, or next-gen sequencing technologies to enhance their assay stability, lower their limits of detection, and improve cost efficiency. Meridian said its services provide a seamless transition from wet chemistry to ambient temperature-stable formats.

Natera Signatera Genome

Natera's Signatera Genome assay for ultrasensitive ctDNA detection is now broadly available to physicians in the US. The bespoke assay, which is designed from a patient's whole-genome sequence from a tumor and matched normal sample, uses the company's multiplex PCR and next-generation sequencing technology (mPCR-NGS) to detect tumor ctDNA at frequencies as low as 1 part per million. A research-use-only version of the assay can detect tumor ctDNA below 1 ppm. The test is available as a lab-developed test, for investigational use, and for research use.

Laboratory Corporation of America: Plasma Detect, PGDx Elio Plasma Focus Dx

Laboratory Corporation of America has launched the Labcorp Plasma Detect and PGDx Elio Plasma Focus Dx tests. Plasma Detect is a blood-based whole-genome sequencing assay that detects circulating tumor DNA to identify the presence of molecular residual disease (MRD) in stage III colon cancer patients. Labcorp launched the test for research purposes in early-stage colon cancer patients last year. It is now available through an Early Experience Program, after which Labcorp intends to expand its availability more broadly. The PGDx Elio Plasma Focus Dx test is a kitted pan-solid tumor liquid biopsy test intended to aid oncologists in selecting targeted cancer treatments. As an FDA-authorized test kit, the assay allows clinical laboratories and hospitals to retain control over patient specimens and data and returns results in four to five days.

Exact Sciences Oncodetect

Exact Sciences has launched the Oncodetect residual disease assay. The tissue-informed, personalized test is designed to detect molecular residual disease (MRD) across multiple solid tumor types, providing results that can help guide the use of adjuvant therapy as well as monitor for recurrence or therapeutic response. Patients who test positive for circulating tumor DNA with Oncodetect during surveillance are 50 times more likely to experience cancer recurrence than those with negative results. The test tracks up to 200 tumor-specific variants with sensitivity down to 1 ctDNA molecule in 20,000 cell-free DNA molecules. Exact Sciences is working with Medicare to secure reimbursement for the test under existing coverage determinations and is advancing clinical and analytical validation studies across multiple solid tumors.

Zymo Research Green DNA/RNA Dry Transport System

Zymo Research has launched the Green DNA/RNA Transport System for cost-effective transportation of DNA and RNA samples at room temperature. The new system eliminates traditional cold chain logistics and allows samples to be sent via standard postal services while preserving them for subsequent sequencing. Each transport device can accommodate up to 200 uniquely labeled (pooled) sequencing libraries, which can be eluted from the device after arrival.

For more recently launched products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.