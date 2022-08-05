New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Thermo Fisher, Seer, Novacyt, Artisan Bio, More

Thermo Fisher Scientific Ion Torrent Oncomine Myeloid MRD Assay

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the Ion Torrent Oncomine Myeloid MRD Assay, a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based test for research in myeloid measurable residual disease (MRD) from ​blood and bone marrow samples. According to Thermo Fisher, the assay enables sensitive variant detection as low as 0.05 percent allele frequency for key DNA mutations in 33 genes and evaluation of more than 900 isoforms in 43 RNA fusion driver genes. The end-to-end workflow can deliver results in as little as two days with an integrated informatics pipeline and reporting tool that can help to minimize user hands-on time, the company said.

Seer Proteograph Analysis Suite 2.0

Seer has released its Proteograph Analysis Suite 2.0, an updated version of the software package for its Proteograph Product Suite proteomics platform. The new package incorporates a proteogenomics workflow that allows researchers to map peptide-level variants back to their genetic sources in sample-specific databases. It features interactive tables and plots and enables the visualization of identified peptides' relationship to gene structure, protein domain information, and functional regions.

Novacyt PROmate Lyophilized Direct-to-PCR COVID-19 Assays

Novacyt has launched its first fully lyophilized direct-to-PCR assays, PROmate COVID-19 2G Dry for use on the company's q32 instrument; and PROmate COVID-19 2G Lite Dry for use on the company's q16 instrument. Both assays can be shipped and transported at ambient temperatures to remote regions or in areas without a centralized cold storage supply chain. The tests are based on the PROmate COVID-19 direct-to-PCR chemistry, and target the ORF1ab gene and the nsp16 gene, a non-structural protein of SARS-CoV-2, the company said.

Artisan Bio Star-CRISPR

Artisan Bio this week launched what it calls a "CRISPR-based one-stop shop" based on its Star-CRISPR platform for the research and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Star-CRISPR includes a proprietary nuclease and guiding architecture, and its performance has been validated in T, NK, and iPS cells, with high gene knock-in and knock-out efficiencies, multiplexed editing capabilities, and large payload deliveries, the company said.

For more new products and services, please visit the New Products page on our website.